SANTA ROSA (BCN) — An electrical fire in the attic of a pet hospital in Santa Rosa early Tuesday morning caused $100,000 in damage but no animals were in the building at the time, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at about 1:20 a.m. at Lakeside Pet Hospital at 4331 Montgomery Drive, where a security guard saw smoke coming from attic vents and called 911.READ MORE: Sutter Health Admits To Giving Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage To 14 Children
Santa Rosa fire officials said crews arrived and controlled the blaze in about 15 minutes and did not find any animals in the building after a search. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians at the scene.READ MORE: Elderly Man Dies Of Injuries After Being Hit By Car In Hayward
Investigators determined the fire was electrical in nature and that it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the building and its contents.MORE NEWS: San José Police Arrest Three Suspects Involved In Brazen Daylight Shooting
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.