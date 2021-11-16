STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — A transient broke into a Stockton home Monday night and stabbed a 60-year-old woman, police said.
Stockton police said Roy Thomas, 60, was arrested after forcing himself inside a woman’s home, located in the 7500 block of Kelley Drive, and stabbing her.READ MORE: Sutter Health Admits To Giving Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage To 14 Children
The victim said she was in her home just before 10 p.m. when Thomas entered, grabbed a knife and stabbed her arm and prevented her from leaving the home.READ MORE: Elon Musk's Massive Tesla Stock Sale Continues, Another $931 Million In Shares Sold
Thomas fled the scene, but police located and arrested him.MORE NEWS: Elderly Man Dies Of Injuries After Being Hit By Car In Hayward
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.