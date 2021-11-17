SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in San Francisco’s Bayview district, police said Wednesday.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at about 4:11 p.m. along Third St. at La Salle Ave. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from more than one gunshot wound, and began life-saving measures until medics arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. He was not immediately identified.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information was asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-
575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.