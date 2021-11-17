LODI, San Joaquin County (BCN) — Lodi police have identified a 29-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing two people on Tuesday.
Randall Allenbaugh, a Lodi resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of the killings after police said they received reports at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday of two people lying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
Officers arrived and found two victims who had been stabbed and killed. Officers then received reports of a possible third person stabbed at Salas Park.
When officers arrived at Salas Park, they located Allenbaugh, who was believed to be the person responsible for the double homicide, police said.
Police said the suspect and victims are believed to have known each other.
The identity of the victims have not been released yet until their next of kin can be contacted.