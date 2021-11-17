SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 struck in the East Bay, centered in the Danville/San Ramon area.

The quake struck at 11:43 a.m., followed by an aftershock measuring 2.6 magnitude at 11:46 a.m. A third aftershock with 3.0 magnitude struck at 11:58 a.m.

Preliminary data from the USGS showed the quake struck an area off El Capitan Drive just west of Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville close to the border with San Ramon.

It was felt as far east as San Francisco, as far north as Vallejo, and as far south as Santa Cruz, according to USGS data.

“Yes, here in the border of Oakland/Emeryville,” tweeted Kimberly Huntimer. “Totally startled me.”

“Thought I felt an earthquake here in San Francisco,” tweeted Mary French.

Closer to the epicenter, the shaking was felt strongly.

“Yes, a lot of shaking in San Ramon,” tweeted M.Everest.

“It was very scary here in San Ramon, tweeted Shak. “Probably was for 2 seconds … felt a lifetime.”

“A strong jolt in Alameda,” tweeted Kimberlee MacV.

Following the quake, BART trains were held briefly and tracks were inspected, which is standard operating procedure following earthquakes.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 10-minute delay system wide in all directions due to an earlier earthquake recorded within BART's service area. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) November 17, 2021

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

https://twitter.com/ContraCostaFire/status/1461065054439321605