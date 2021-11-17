SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became the latest high-profile figure to spread misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines, Stanford Clinical Professor of Medicine Dr. Malathi Srinivasan responded in an interview on CBSN Bay Area Tuesday.

“Aaron Rogers’ behavior is so disappointing,” said Srinivasan. “When role models speak, people listen. They not only put their friends and family at risk, but they really impact everybody who’s believed in them.”

Rogers, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said he was “immunized” earlier in the year but when it was announced that he had COVID, there were also reports that he was unvaccinated. He allegedly received a different type of treatment and appealed to the NFL to be considered vaccinated. They did not grant him the exemption.

“The role model platform is incredibly important and has a convening power,” said Srinivasan. “People who earn that power, like Aaron Rogers, should use it much more wisely and really hold themselves to a much higher standard.”

Srinivasan says she hopes people will still admire Rogers for his role as a quarterback but hopes they will listen to medical experts for information around this vaccinations and side effects.

Rogers is among a number of celebrities that have contributed to misinformation around the shots. Earlier this year, rapper Nicki Minaj spoke out about how the vaccine could cause issues with fertility, a claim has been proven inaccurate.