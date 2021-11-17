SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Iconic Bay Area band Metallica on Wednesday announced a series of “San Francisco Takeover” events next month that will coincide with two Chase Center concerts marking the group’s 40th Anniversary.

The band sent out an email to people signed up for its Fifth Member fan club Wednesday morning announcing the list of associated events, which will include whiskey tastings, concerts, a film festival featuring Metallica-focused films at the AMC Kabuki and several events involving band photographer Ross Halfin and the release of a new photo book focused on the band’s self-titled 1991 “Black Album.” That effort marked its 30th anniversary this year and recently got a deluxe box set treatment and remastered reissue.

The two shows scheduled for December 17 and 19 at the Chase Center that were announced this past summer quickly sold out. In September, the band played a surprise show at the Independent that wowed the lucky fans who managed to snap up the $20 wristbands for entry that were gone in minutes.

Live music will be a major part of of the Takeover festivities, with no less than five concerts being held at venues across the city including August Hall, the Fillmore, the Chapel and Bimbo’s 365 Club. Among the acts performing are punk band White Reaper, who are headlining the kick-off party at August Hall on Dec. 16, and the Wedding Band — a covers act featuring Metallica members Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, drummer Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Danzig), Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane, and Bad Wolves/ex-God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle — which headlines the Fillmore Dec. 17.

Trujillo’s son Tye plays with his metal band OTTTO at the Chapel on Dec. 18 while jazz saxophonist Kamasai Washington and DJ Dials appear at August Hall and Bimbo’s hosts a night of cover bands with …And Tributes For All! A Celebration of Metallica with the groups Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman. More information on the events can be found at the Metallica website. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.