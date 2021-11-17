OAKLEY (KPIX) — A woman driver and a child were hurt when their car slammed into the side of a Taco Bell, in Oakland Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said a 30-year-old woman was behind the wheel with a three-year-old child in the car.

Arriving officers found that the vehicle had collided into a pillar of the fast food restaurant, trapping the two people inside the car. The collision caused major damage to both the car and the building.

A witness said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed and then helped rescue the pair from the mangled wreckage.

“We heard her accelerating, no brakes, she went up on the curb. I think she hit carts and then we heard the crash over here, said Stephanie Pruscha. “I took off running and once they said there was a baby in the car, I jumped up onto the car and once Officer Dombrowski gave the okay, I took the baby out and handed him over to her.”

Both the woman and toddler were transported by helicopter to Children’s Hospital Oakland and John Muir Walnut Creek, respectively, for treatment of major injuries. No word as to their condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police encouraged residents with more information to email their tip line at OPD@co.oakley.ca.us.