SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley.

The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers.

“Coyote Valley is the last, great open space in the city of San Jose. We know this landscape provides tremendous benefits for the public, for wildlife and for the climate,” said Andrea Mackenzie, the General Manager of the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, before the vote.

Texas-based real estate developer Crow Holdings Industrial had proposed building two massive warehouses on farmland at the intersection of Santa Teresa and Bailey Roads.

The proposed development was located in the heart of the Coyote Valley and surrounded by hundreds of acres of open space.

“We want to preserve Coyote Valley. And preserving Coyote Valley doesn’t mean you allow an Amazon warehouse right in the middle of it and preserve everything else,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Over the past several decades, several tech giants — IBM, Apple, Cisco — have had they eye on the Coyote Valley. However, plans to build a tech campus in the valley have come and gone. And in more recent years, the pendulum has swung in the direction of conservation.

“I think it’s sad that cities and businesses are getting bigger and bigger and bigger and we’re not preserving more of the land for the wildlife,” says Melanie Hawk who lives in the neighborhoods north of the valley.