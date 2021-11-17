SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Police in San Leandro have arrested a couple on multiple charges, including sexual assault and kidnapping, after a girl from Honduras was abducted and forced into prostitution.
Officers said the suspects, identified as a 41-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, were arrested October 5, following a months-long investigation.
Detectives said they learned the victim was kidnapped from the Central American country and taken to live in the couple's home. The victim was then sexually assaulted by her abductor and eventually forced into prostitution.
Police said the 41-year-old suspect admitted to sex with the victim. No further details about the case were immediately available.
"This is an unbelievably tragic incident, and we hope the victim finds solace and closure," Lt. Matt Barajas said in a statement.
Victims of human trafficking or anyone who may suspect human trafficking are being encouraged to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 510-577-3278. Tips can also be submitted through Alameda County’s HEAT Watch tip line at 510-208-4959.