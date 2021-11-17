OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two East Bay deputies were hospitalized late Wednesday morning in Oakland when they were struck by a suspect in a stolen car, according to authorities.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told CBS SF a man purposely ran into one officer and then dragged a second officer in his attempt to escape. The sheriff’s office did not say where the incident took place.

Authorities said both officers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ended up crashing as he was trying to escape, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

A short time later, there was a report of a vehicle crashing at 98th Avenue and Interstate 580 in Oakland, though so far there is not confirmation that this was the same vehicle involved in the earlier incident.

That crash was reported by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account at around 11:23 a.m. There were additional reports that the car in question was involved in a police pursuit.

#Oakland Hwy 580 westbound crash on the 98th Ave off-ramp… the ramp is closed and there is no estimated time on when the ramp will open. #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 17, 2021

Chopper 5 video showed a scene at the 98th Avenue onramp that appeared to be an accident involving two vehicles. There were multiple police, fire and ambulance units visible. At least one person could be seen getting loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.

So far there has been no confirmation of the circumstances surrounding that crash or how many people were injured.

This is a developing news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.