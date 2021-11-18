LODI (BCN) — Two teens fatally stabbed earlier this week in Lodi have been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office.
Skyler McConnell, a 17-year-old boy, and Chimera Skaggs, a 16-year-old girl, died in the stabbing reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported two people lying near railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman In Vehicle Shot Dead Along I-80 Approach To Bay Bridge Toll Plaza In Oakland
Officers arrived and found the pair had been stabbed, and eventually arrested Randall Allenbaugh, a 29-year-old Lodi resident, on suspicion of the killings.READ MORE: Sonoma County Man Gets State Prison For 10th DUI Conviction
Police said Allenbaugh and the teens are believed to have known each other, but a possible motive for the killings has not been released.MORE NEWS: California Finds Scant Fraud In New Rental Assistance Programs
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.