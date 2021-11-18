FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested in Fairfield following a smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at Solano Town Center Mall.
The robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at Daniel’s Jewelers at Solano Town Center Mall. Cellphone video from a witness showed at least one suspect smashing a display case with a hammer.
READ MORE: San Francisco Woman Who Posed As Lawyer Sentenced For Mail Fraud, Lying On Loan Application
Only in Fairfield 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LWTCKUVaOA
— アレックス (@SpRnt117) November 17, 2021
Fairfield police said the suspects fled the store before officers arrived. No one was hurt in the incident.READ MORE: San Mateo Police Seek Suspect In Sexual Battery At Laundromat
The investigation led to police finding the suspect vehicle in Antioch. Dominick Desouza from Antioch was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on robbery charges, police said. A 16 year-old boy and 17 year-old male were also booked into county Juvenile Hall.
Officers were able to recover $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry, police said.MORE NEWS: San Jose Water Officials Set Tough New Drought Restrictions for Customers
This case was still under investigation and additional details were not available from Fairfield police.