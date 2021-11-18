VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert early Thursday in four Southern California counties for a 15-year-old Vallejo girl who was reportedly abducted at Santa Rosa gas station.

According to the CHP alert, 20-year-old Ionita Cimino is suspected of forcing Georgiana Bambaloi into his car at a filling station at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Cimino is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Authorities said he was seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van, with temporary Texas license plate 12478U3.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The alert urges anyone who sees the vehicle or its occupants to call 9-1-1.

Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release. They described Bambaloi as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it.

Investigators said a missing person report was filed at at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday by Bambaloi’s parents of the possible abduction at the Rotten Robbie Gas Station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa.

The victim’s parents told police that several men forced their daughter into a dark colored Jeep or similar vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the possible abduction took place across the street at the ARCO station, and that video surveillance cameras had captured some of the incident.

A witness told police saw Bambaloi standing with several family members near the corner of Guerneville Road and Fulton Road.

Police said that a man wearing an orange shirt ran across the filling station parking lot at about 1:40 p.m. and grabbed Bambaloi and forced her into a dark gray vehicle that was then driven east on Guerneville Road.