OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A possible shooting along the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning has shut down four lanes of traffic.
The California Highway Patrol said the left lanes one through four were blocked on Interstate Highway 80 between W. Grand Ave and the I-880 overcrossing.
There was no estimated time on when the lanes would open. As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was solidly backed up on the I-80 and I-580 approaches to the bridge.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.