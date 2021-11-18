BERKELEY (BCN) — Berkeley police are investigating how a man ended up dead on Ashby Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Officers responded at 6:11 p.m. to multiple calls of someone lying in the roadway near the train overcrossing located west of Seventh Street. They arrived and found a man believed to be in his 60s with severe head and chest injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's name has not yet been released, and his death is being investigated by the Berkeley police fatal accident investigation team.
The investigation prompted a lengthy closure of Ashby Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the city, in both directions, but the roadway had reopened by Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5980.
