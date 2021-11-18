BYRON (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol officer was airlifted to a local hospital Thursday after a solo crash in Byron involving the officer’s patrol motorcycle.
The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Vasco Road. Firefighters and paramedics responded to the call, which came in at 11:16 a.m. to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, according to Battalion Chief Gil Guerrero.
There are few details about the crash but Guerrero said the CHP officer was down off the roadway when emergency personnel arrived on scene.
Guerrero added there was major damage to the CHP motorcycle.
No one else was injured.
The officer’s condition is unknown Thursday evening. The incident is under investigation.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report