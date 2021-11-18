CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Cochrane Road, Firefighters, Gas leak, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay said PG&E crews have mitigated a gas leak in Morgan Hill Thursday afternoon, allowing nearby businesses to be reoccupied.

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the incident in the area of Cochrane Road and Depaul Drive close to Highway 101 shortly before 12:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Judge Rules San Francisco's Lowell High School Admissions Changes Violated Law

Photos posted showed fire units in the parking lot of a strip mall near that intersection.

READ MORE: Professor Indicted Over Alleged 'Arson Spree' Near Dixie Fire

At 1:08 p.m., Cal Fire provided an update, saying PG&E crews had mitigated the gas leak and businesses were being reoccupied.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Person Shot Dead Along I-80 Lanes Approaching Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

Firefighters will remain at scene for a time. Residents are advised to expect delays in the area.