OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person inside a minivan was shot dead along the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to a shooting and one victim was dead. A coroner’s office van arrived at around 11:45 a.m. to the exit from westbound Interstate 80 to the toll plaza parking lot, where a burgundy minivan was stopped on the shoulder. A yellow tarp appeared to be covering a body in the front passenger seat.READ MORE: Multiple Businesses Evacuated Due to Gas Leak in Morgan Hill
The California Highway Patrol said the shooting investigation forced the closure of left lanes one through four on I-80 between W. Grand Ave and the I-880 overcrossing.
READ MORE: Big Game: Cal Excited To Return To Field Vs. Stanford After COVID Outbreak
All lanes have since reopened. Earlier, traffic was solidly backed up on I-80 all the way to Buchanan St. in Albany and I-580 was backed up to the Highway 24/980 interchange.
MORE NEWS: Santa Rosa Police: Man Dies After Being Taken Into Custody, Investigation Underway
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.