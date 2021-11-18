CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person inside a minivan was shot dead along the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to a shooting and one victim was dead. A coroner’s office van arrived at around 11:45 a.m. to the exit from westbound Interstate 80 to the toll plaza parking lot, where a burgundy minivan was stopped on the shoulder. A yellow tarp appeared to be covering a body in the front passenger seat.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting investigation forced the closure of  left lanes one through four on I-80 between W. Grand Ave and the I-880 overcrossing.

CHP officers and Alameda County Coroner’s Officer personnel are seen next to a minivan that appears to have a fatal shooting victim inside, November 18, 2021. (CBS)

All lanes have since reopened. Earlier, traffic was solidly backed up on I-80 all the way to Buchanan St. in Albany and I-580 was backed up to the Highway 24/980 interchange.

A closed portion of westbound Interstate Highway 80 approach to Bay Bridge toll plaza, view looking east, November 18, 2021. (CBS)

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.