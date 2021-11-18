SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 37-year-old man was arrested after an alleged unprovoked attack on an elderly man in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood on Wednesday evening, a police spokesman said.

Aaron Rosberg was arrested following the assault reported around 7 p.m. in the area of Ninth Avenue and Irving Street, just south of Golden Gate Park.

Investigators said Rosberg was standing next to the 81-year-old Asian victim when, unprovoked, he pushed him to the ground, causing the victim to hit his head. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

People who witnessed the attack detained Rosberg until officers arrived and arrested him. He was booked into jail on suspicion of assault, battery and elder abuse.

Although attacks on Asian people have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lobsinger said investigators at this point do not have evidence of a hate crime in Wednesday’s case.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.