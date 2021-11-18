MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay have responded to a gas leak in Morgan Hill Thursday that has led to the evacuation of multiple businesses, according to authorities.
Photos posted showed fire units in the parking lot of a strip mall near that intersection.
The post did not say whether PG&E crews had also responded. Residents have been asked to stay clear of the area.