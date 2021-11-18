SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are searching for a man suspected of sexual battery after a woman was attacked a laundromat earlier this week.
According to investigators, the victim was at the Kingston Coin Laundry on Kingston Street on around 1:10 p.m. on Monday when she was groped by the suspect.
Following the attack, the suspect fled on foot. He was last seen heading westbound on Cypress Avenue towards North Bayshore Boulevard.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, standing about 5'11". The suspect had braided hair and was seen wearing gray pants with orange stripes, along with white shoes with blue stripes.
Anyone with information or surveillance video around the time of the incident is asked to call Sgt. Brendan Bartholomew of the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7330. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 650-522-7676.