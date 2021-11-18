SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A San Francisco school community held a vigil Wednesday to honor an educator tragically struck and killed by a motorist while walking in front of the school last week. Meanwhile, many parents and school officials are calling for a change.

“I loved him and wanted to be in his class,” said Leola, a young Sherman Elementary School student.

Children lined up to remember and honor their beloved para teacher.

“I think he was a good spirit for everyone,” said Sheika, also a student at Sherman Elementary.

Wiping away tears, friends and family members held a candlelight vigil for Andrew Zieman, who attended Sherman Elementary as a child.

“How lucky Andrew was to come work every day to a place he loved? And he was loved,” Laura Zieman, Andrew’s aunt, said at the vigil.

Flowers, and posters cover this wall at the intersection of Franklin and Union Streets, where the 30-year-old was walking last Wednesday before being fatally struck. Police said the driver has since been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.

School leaders have been calling on the city for changes to make this area safer, saying this is a tragedy that was preventable.

“The street is designed to encourage fast driving. They’re coming down that hill flying at the intersection. It’s treacherous,” said Marta Lindsey of Walk SF.

“I don’t want anybody else to get hurt that works in the school,” said Sherman Elementary School student Logan.

“Through our PTA, we have 30 years’ worth of correspondence with the city about making the streets around here safer,” said Sherman Elementary Principal Helen Parker.

Inside the school, students have filled hallways with pictures and loving notes.

“He was a good soul. I’m heartbroken,” said Alice, a student.

Richard Zieman, Andrew’s father, said his son’s ashes arrived Wednesday. Hearing stories of his son are helping the family heal, he said.