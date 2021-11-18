MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) — A cannabis distributor was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday while making a delivery to a dispensary in Martinez, police said.
Officers responded at 12:11 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Embarc Martinez, a dispensary located at 3502 Alhambra Ave.READ MORE: Two Killed In Early Morning Downtown Oakland High-Rise Shooting
Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man who said he was robbed by three male suspects wearing masks.READ MORE: Rohnert Park Teachers Authorize Strike In Push For Higher Wages
The victim said two of the three suspects approached the victim and stole a large amount of cannabis and some of his personal belongings before fleeing in a newer-model black Honda sedan with a small dent on the back above the rear license plate.MORE NEWS: Amber Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Vallejo Girl Abducted At Santa Rosa Gas Station
The man was not injured in the robbery and the suspects remain at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at (925) 372-3440.