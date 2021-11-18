OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man and woman were found shot to death in a downtown Oakland high-rise residential building early Thursday, the 121st and 122nd homicides of the year in the East Bay community.

Oakland police said officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a shooting in the building at 17th Street and Broadway at 12:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a male adult and a female adult suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were at the scene. No other details have been released. The victims identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information related to the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

RELATED: ‘People In Oakland Deserve To Be Safe’ – Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Laments Rising Violence, Homicides

In a one-on-one interview with KPIX 5 on Wednesday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong discussed the brutal violence his city has seen so far this year and made an urgent plea with the community.

“People in Oakland deserve to be safe just like in any other city,” Armstrong told KPIX 5. “The behavior in this city is unacceptable and I don’t know how anybody can rest at night and tolerate this violence.”

Just over the weekend, a mother and her 11-year-old daughter were shot in their East Oakland home. Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

Earlier this month, 23-month-old Jasper Wu was tragically caught in a gun battle and was killed as his family was driving home on Interstate 880.