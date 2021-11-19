WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — An outside panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers voted unanimously on Friday to recommend allowing all adults to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as health officials sound the alarm over rising cases around the country.
The vote came a few hours after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to cover all adults age 18 and up.
The final step will be for CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to formally expand eligibility to all adult Pfizer and Moderna recipients, six months after they were first vaccinated, under federal supply agreements governing use of the shots.