OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than 100 people were gathering in a peaceful demonstration in downtown Oakland early Friday evening following a verdict announcement in Wisconsin in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of killing two people and shooting another during Black Lives Matter unrest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty Friday afternoon on all charges in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Oakland protest, which began just after 6 p.m., was taking place downtown at Frank Ogawa Plaza, adjacent to City Hall.
Rally organizers said they want the U.S. Department of Justice to take a look at the Rittenhouse case.
Demonstrators planned to march to the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse two blocks away.
