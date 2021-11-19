SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was hit in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery Friday night.
According to San Francisco police officers responded to Union Square shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and observed several suspects “involved in criminal acts.”
Police arrested multiple suspects and were continuing to respond to other retail stores that have reported vandalism. Officers are “mobilizing to address the fluid and evolving situation,” according to SFPD.
The Louis Vuitton in San Francisco union square just got emptied out 😳 pic.twitter.com/Imi6qbL0i1
— Yealenne (@Yealenne) November 20, 2021
Video posted to Twitter by @Yealenne showed the storefront with broken glass on the sidewalk.
Another dramatic clip from user @CARLITOSGUEY showed what appeared to be some of the suspects fleeing the store followed by police arriving in a patrol car, swarming a suspect’s vehicle, striking it with their batons and dragging a person to the street.
Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n
— Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) November 20, 2021
