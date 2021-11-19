NOVATO (CBS SF) — A big rig carrying hundreds of pounds of crushed cars overturned on Highway 101 in Novato early Friday, scattering piles of debris across both north and southbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at 1:27 a.m. on Highway 101 near De Long Ave. when the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The truck careened into the guard rail dividing the lanes, flipping over the vehicle’s trailer, dumping its load across two lanes in both direction.

The impact also punctured the truck’s gas tank, spilling fuel at the scene.

At 4:55 a.m., the CHP reported that southbound lanes 1-4 were blocked with traffic inching past on the shoulder. In the northbound direction, lanes 1-3 were blocked with traffic moving through on lane No. 4.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be cleared and reopened. Caltrans crews were clearing the debris, clean up the fuel and make temporary repairs to the guardrail.

The CHP was advising drivers to seek alternate routes — Lakeville to Highway 37 to Highway 101 — to get around the crash scene.