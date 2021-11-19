OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman riding in a vehicle was shot dead along the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said dispatchers received a call at about 9:12 a.m. of a freeway shooting on Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland. The woman, a man, and two juveniles were traveling in a Buick Rendezvous SUV just east of West Grand Avenue when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The woman was seated in the right-front passenger seat of the SUV when she was hit by the gunfire and died of her injuries, the CHP said the male driver and both juveniles were uninjured. The vehicle was stopped on the left-side exit lane from westbound I-80 to the toll plaza parking lot.

The CHP closed the four left lanes of westbound I-80 between W. Grand Ave and the I-880 overcrossing for several hours to search for evidence.

A coroner’s office van arrived at around 11:45 a.m. to retrieve the woman’s body. The victim’s identity was not available as of 4:30 p.m.

All lanes have since reopened. Earlier, traffic was solidly backed up on I-80 all the way to Buchanan St. in Albany and I-580 was backed up to the Highway 24/980 interchange.

The CHP said detectives were actively investigating the shooting and asked anyone with pertinent information or who witnessed the shooting to call (707) 917-4491.