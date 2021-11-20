SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A San Francisco man has pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted murder in connection with a 2020 shooting, Acting United States Attorney Stephanie Hinds said Thursday.

Aramis Alvarez-Arroyo, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in aid of racketeering, prosecutors said.

Alvarez-Arroyo was indicted on April 15.

In his plea agreement, Alvarez-Arroyo admitted that from 2018 through April of 2021, he aspired to join the Nortenos street gang operating in San Francisco’s Mission District, prosecutors said.

On April 9, 2020, Alvarez-Arroyo was walking in the area of Richland Avenue and Mission Street when he recognized an associate of the rival Sureno gang sitting in a parked car with three passengers.

Alvarez-Arroyo approached the car carrying a loaded .40 caliber pistol and called out to the victim by name.

The victim started driving away, and Alvarez-Arroyo fired three shots at the car as it drove away, prosecutors said.

None of the occupants of the car were hit by gunfire, but the vehicle was struck.

In his plea agreement, Alvarez-Arroyo admitted he intended to kill two of the people in the car, prosecutors said.

If sentenced, Alvarez-Arroyo faces 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2022.

