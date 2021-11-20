SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo said a man suspected of sexual battery at a laundromat earlier this week has been arrested.
The man was arrested after "an alert community member" recognized the suspect from a surveillance photo released by police on Thursday, police said Saturday. The suspect was arrested without incident.
“We would like to thank our community members for your assistance in locating this suspect,” police said.
Around 1:10 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Kingston Coin Laundry on North Kingston Street after a woman said she was groped by the suspect. He fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
The suspect's name was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Brendan Bartholomew of the San Mateo Police Department at 650-522-7330. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 650-522-7676.