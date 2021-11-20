SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a burglary and stabbing Thursday.

Police were called to the area of Range and Russell avenues around 3:30 p.m. after firefighters conducting inspections in the area reported a man with a knife.

Authorities said the suspect, who lived nearby, broke into a neighbor’s apartment and chased a female resident with a barbecue fork. He then exited the apartment and was confronted by firefighters, still holding the fork.

While firefighters were trying to call for assistance, police said the suspect stabbed a bystander with the fork.

Firefighters then detained the suspect until police arrived. Police said a loaded handgun fell from the suspect while he was being detained.

During a search of the area, police said numerous knives were found at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Marquis Diego Smith, was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Smith was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, along with multiple weapons violations.

Police said the bystander sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

According to jail records, Smith remains in custody at the jail on $100,000 bail. Smith is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.