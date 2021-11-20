SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square was hit in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery Friday night.

According to San Francisco police officers responded to Union Square shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and observed several suspects “involved in criminal acts.”

San Francisco officer Robert Rueca said late Friday that police have arrested multiple suspects and officers are responding to reports of other retail establishments where vandalism has occurred Friday evening. Additional officers are responding to the Union Square area.

The Louis Vuitton in San Francisco union square just got emptied out 😳 pic.twitter.com/Imi6qbL0i1 — Yealenne (@Yealenne) November 20, 2021

Video posted to Twitter by @Yealenne showed the storefront with broken glass on the sidewalk.

Another dramatic clip from user @CARLITOSGUEY showed what appeared to be some of the suspects fleeing the store followed by police arriving in a patrol car, swarming a suspect’s vehicle, striking it with their batons and dragging a person to the street.

Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! pic.twitter.com/7Sz6rlRo8n — Da Juan (@CARLITOSGUEY) November 20, 2021

One eyewitness told KPIX that more than a dozen people could be seen running out of the store clinging to merchandise, hauling off as much as they could carry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco police department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

