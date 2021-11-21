CONTRA COSTA (CBS SF) — A woman found dead Saturday morning in the backyard of a Bay Point home is believed to be an 87-year-old woman reported missing last week, authorities said.
Adela Dela Pena was last seen the evening of Nov. 16 at her home in the 600 block of Victoria Court in Bay Point, a community just west of Pittsburg.READ MORE: UPDATE: 'It Was Insane'; Looters Ransack Walnut Creek Nordstrom Store; 3 Arrested
Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, a Bay Point resident called dispatch to report that someone was in their backyard. When deputies arrived, they found the person was dead, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Petaluma Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Catalytic Converter Theft
The body is believed to be Pena, and the coroner will confirm the identity and determine the cause of death, the sheriff’s office said Saturday on social media.
When she was reported missing, Pena’s family told deputies that she was considered high-risk because she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.MORE NEWS: Violent Night In Oakland -- Homicide, Gunfire At Sideshow, Pot Dispensary Shootout
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.