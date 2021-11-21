SOLANO COUNTY (BCN) — California Highway Patrol officers responding to a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Solano County discovered the parties had a physical altercation that involved at least one person shooting at the other.
No one was struck by gunfire.READ MORE: UPDATE: Smash-and-Grab Thieves Target Hayward Mall; Lululemon Store Robbed in San Jose's Santana Row
Units were called at 6:45 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near State Route 113 and Dixon. The man suspected of firing a gun fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry and is still at large. The other man sustained minor injuries in the altercation.READ MORE: 5 Dead, Over 40 Injured After SUV Plows Into Wisconsin Holiday Parade
The CHP asks anyone with information to call the CHP investigation tip line, at 707-917-4491.MORE NEWS: Petaluma Police Searching for Alleged Thief Who Assaulted Officers
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.