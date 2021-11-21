HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Smash-and-grab thieves have struck again Sunday evening, this time at the Southland Mall in Hayward.
Hayward police told KPIX they responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls from stores in Southland Mall. Witnesses said some 40 to 50 looters wielding hammers and other tools looted Sam’s Jewelers, breaking glass cases and quickly fleeing.
No arrests have been reported as of 7 p.m.
Developing, will be updated.
