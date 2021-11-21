OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland carjacking suspect, who rammed several patrol vehicles Saturday, was fatally wounded after opening fire on pursing officers in a quiet Rockridge neighborhood.

Investigators said the initial call of a carjacking and robbery in an East Oakland neighborhood came in shortly before 3 p.m.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood.

“As officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect fired several shots at the officers,” said Oakland police PIO Officer Kim Armstead. “The suspect retreated to the carjacked vehicle and fled.”

“Officers pursued from a distance as the police helicopter followed overhead,” she continued. “The suspect drove into the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive where the suspect started using the carjacked vehicle to ram marked OPD patrol vehicles and uniformed OPD officers.”

“OPD officers discharged their duty firearms. The suspect was struck and transported to local hospital.”

The suspect later succumbed to his injuries. No OPD officers were physically injured. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and the carjacked vehicle.

The officer-involved shooting was being investigated by the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section, Internal Affairs Division, and the Oakland Community Police Review Agency.

Several streets near Ocean View Drive and Broadway in the Rockridge neighborhood were shut down for hours as investigators collected evidence and interviewed the officers involved. They even launched a drone in the dark to try to map the crime scene.