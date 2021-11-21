PETALUMA (BCN) — Two Sacramento residents were arrested as they were leaving Petaluma early Sunday by officers responding to a report of catalytic converter theft, police said.
The theft was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Southpoint Boulevard, according to Petaluma police.
Officers spotted the suspects' car as it was leaving the city and pulled it over on U.S. Highway 101 at Lakeville Highway.
There were several catalytic converters, a car jack and electric tools on the back seat, police said.
The suspects, ages 39 and 37, were arrested without incident, on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. The were booked into Sonoma County Jail.
