PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted officers Sunday trying to detain him after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a business.

Police said the man took the vehicle around 12:41 p.m, and parked on Hopper Street and was loading items into the trunk when police spotted him. After the alleged attack, which left one officer on the ground with minor injuries requiring medical attention later, the suspect jumped into the car and rammed two police vehicles.

Both police vehicles were occupied by officers trying to box the suspect in. Neither suffered injuries, though both vehicles suffered minor damage.

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle southbound on Hopper, to the area near a hotel and construction site near the riverfront, briefly losing police. They found the vehicle collided with a chain link fence and disabled.

The suspect fled on foot, according to witnesses. Petaluma police created a perimeter around the area and called in support from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and a California Highway Patrol air unit.

An hour later, police received a call from a man saying his bicycle was stolen. The description of the man matched the description of the earlier suspect.

As of Sunday evening, police said the man was still at large. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4326 or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.