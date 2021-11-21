SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night.

Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Stephen Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D’Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020.

Curry scored just 12 points but had eight assists after the reigning scoring champion sat out a 105-102 win at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip on the second night of a back-to-back. Curry began 1 for 7 and finished 2 of 10 from the floor.

Wiggins made his first five shots for 14 early points and Golden State started 9 for 14 to build a 27-9 lead late in the opening quarter. The Warriors (15-2) never trailed in winning their fourth straight and 11th in 12.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Fred VanVleet had 17 points and seven assists for the Raptors.

VanVleet’s back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the fourth pulled Toronto within 103-93 before Golden State called a timeout with 7:16 to play.

The Raptors had won four of the last five meetings overall with the Warriors.

TIP-INS

Raptors: VanVleet was 3 for 12 from deep and the Raptors 15 of 37 from 3-point range. … Scottie Barnes grabbed 13 rebounds but shot 3 for 11. … Toronto has dropped 15 of the last 17 on Golden State’s home floor. The Raptors are 6-4 on the road but 1-3 against the Western Conference.

Warriors: G Andre Iguodala sat out a second straight game nursing a tender right knee while Gary Payton II was out as he continues to recover from surgery on his right hernia. … Otto Porter Jr. returned from sitting out a game protecting a foot injury and scored 15 points off the bench to go with five rebounds. … Golden State has scored 100 or more points in every game — the only NBA team to do so.

E-SPORTS EXTRAVAGANZA

The Warriors and Riot Games announced Sunday that Chase Center will be host to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship Finals premier esports event — and Toronto will serve as a semifinal host city.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sported a League of Legends shirt during his pregame media session.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the 76ers on Wednesday night.

