HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Looters targeting Bay Area businesses struck again Sunday evening, with smash-and-grab thieves hitting the Southland Mall in Hayward and

suspects taking merchandise from a Lululemon store in San Jose.

Hayward police told KPIX they responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls from stores in Southland Mall.

Witnesses said some 40 to 50 looters wielding hammers and other tools looted Sam’s Jewelers, breaking glass cases and quickly fleeing. The Macy’s store was also ransacked.

No arrests have been reported as of 7 p.m.

Meanwhile in San Jose Sunday evening, police said that at approximately 6:30 p.m., a group of suspects entered the Lululemon store in Santana Row and took merchandise. They fled prior to police arriving. No other information was immediately available,

The brazen robberies came hours after Walnut Creek police issued a warning on social media that there maybe a repeat of the bedlam that broke out in their community on Saturday night.

“The Walnut Creek Police Department is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today,” police posted in Twitter and it was shared by Hayward police.

“This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re alerting businesses and residents to be prepared… some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions. There is no specific time or target known right now.”

On Saturday night, dozens of looters swarmed into the Nordstrom store in downtown Walnut Creek, terrorizing shoppers, assaulting employees, ripping off bag loads of merchandise and ransacking shelves before fleeing in a several vehicles waiting for them on the street.

Walnut Creek Lt. Ryan Hibbs told KPIX that three people were in custody and others were being sought.

“Walnut Creek police investigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance footage to attempt to identify other suspects responsible for this brazen act,” authorities said in Sunday morning news release.

Police began receiving calls from Nordstrom employees about the looting at around 9 p.m. He said there were approximately 80 individuals who ran into the store and began looting and smashing shelves.

Two employees suffered injuries when they were assaulted and another was pepper sprayed by the suspects.