SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Friday the formation of a committee to make recommendations to expand the availability of gender neutral bathrooms on California school campuses.

Thurmond will form a committee comprised of students, school staff and key partners like Equality California who will brainstorm solutions for ensuring that schools have these facilities.

“We have to give our students all the support they need, including access to bathrooms they can use safely,” he said in a statement issued by his office. “I have been inspired by the students who have advocated on this issue and want to give students the opportunity to be a part of finding the solutions.”

Thurmond asked state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, to co-chair the committee.

Anyone who wishes to join the ad hoc committee can contact safeschoolbathrooms@cde.ca.gov.