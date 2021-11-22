STOCKTON (BCN) — Stockton police responded to shootings over the weekend that included the death of an 18-year-old man and four people injured by gunfire in the city.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, a shooting was reported in the 8000 block of West Lane, where officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No motive or suspect information was found in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Later that night, at 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a 33-year-old man had arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim had been walking near El Dorado Street and Duncan Avenue, where he was shot by unknown suspects, police said. The victim is expected to survive.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old man residing near the 2000 block of North El Dorado Street was shot while looking outside his window.

Police said the victim had looked out the window after hearing a disturbance and was shot. He is expected to survive.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to two more shootings in the city.

Police said a man was walking near West Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Van Buren Street at 2:30 a.m., when he was approached by a man who asked him if he was in a gang.

The victim told the suspect he wasn’t in a gang and turned to walk away but was shot at four times. Police have not released a name or status for the victim and have not located a suspect.

Also, early Sunday morning, police said some people were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7900 block of Kelley Drive around 2:54 a.m. when a man pulled up behind them.

Harry McKenzie, 29, was later arrested after he allegedly followed the victims’ car and fired two gunshots in the air as he followed the vehicle.

Police said McKenzie followed the car until he was struck by another vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

