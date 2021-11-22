SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s expected to be the biggest holiday travel period since the start of the pandemic.

Lines were already building Sunday at San Francisco International Airport as COVID fears abated, triggering a return to the air travel.

“First time on a plane in two years, was thinking actually it was two years ago that I went to visit family in Virginia, and haven’t been on a plane since then,” said Ryan Weible of Concord. “It feels great actually to be back, and to be traveling again and getting out and I feel like we’re able to do it safely.”

On Saturday, 2 million fliers went through TSA checkpoints, which is a new pandemic high.

Marcus Wang of Pleasant Hill says he just got his COVID booster, which gives him more confidence in flying. Still, he has concerns.

“The anxiety about like traveling and after I still get tested, and all those things, I still cannot have total – 100% peace of mind,” said Wang.

Airports across the country are dealing with staffing shortages.

SFO was not experiencing long lines Sunday evening.

Beginning Monday, TSA employees are required to be vaccinated. The agency says most workers are complying, but according to its latest numbers 40% still haven’t gotten a shot.

“There is the potential if you do not have an approved exemption and you aren’t vaccinated that you will lose your job,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Rodney Westmoreland Jr. of Hayward was heading out with his sons Sunday night to beat the holiday rush.

“It’s good for the kids to get a chance to see their family. We haven’t seen family on the east coast in a very long time, so it’s good to get them back to their roots,” he said.

For those who are choosing to drive, AAA predicts travel to hit pre-pandemic levels. Drivers should expect to pay high prices at the pump this week, with San Francisco shattering the record for the priciest gas in the Bay Area.