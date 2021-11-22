OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland’s top cop is saying his city needs help after a wave of weekend violence.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Monday called the recent wave of violent crime "unprecedented" and urged lawmakers to get over their political differences to help police stop the bloodshed.
"I'm asking council members to step up," said Armstrong. "Have a conversation about the loss of life in this city beyond the politics of whether you support the police or not. There is a clear problem in this city. It had to deal with an overwhelming violence over the weekend and it's unacceptable."
Armstrong also said he will deploy tactical teams throughout the city to make sure the city is safe especially during the holiday week.
