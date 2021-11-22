SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested following a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at a neighborhood bar in San Leandro, police said Monday.
San Leandro police said the shooting happened Saturday at around 10:20 p.m. at the Coyote Bar on the 2000 block of Doolittle Drive. Officers learned that the suspect, a 23-year-old Oakland man, was involved in a fight and during the altercation shot the victim at least once.
The victim was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
On Sunday evening following a day of negotiations with a member of the department's hostage negotiations team, the unidentified suspect self-surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Joe Kalbeek at 510-577-2740.