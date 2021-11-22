SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Elizabeth Holmes spent her second day on the witness stand in the Theranos fraud case on Monday, claiming that the company had success early on.

Holmes told the jury how in 2009 and early 2010, Theranos was working with major drug companies and the Mayo Clinic on patient trials in the U.S. and Europe.

Her attorney asked how Theranos test results compared to other company’s during one trial in Belgium.

“It performed well,” Holmes told the jury.

“She’s doing a good job of personalizing herself and getting the jury to like her,” former prosecutor and legal analyst Michele Hagan told KPIX 5.

But Hagan said her defense is focusing on the period about three years before the alleged fraud took place.

“None of it is technically relevant in the sense of, we want to know how the technology was working at the time when these patient’s blood was tested, and at the time when these investors invested in her company,” Hagan said.

The defense may also be trying to counter a key prosecution argument, that Holmes faked documents with pharmaceutical logos to lure investors.

“That’s where cross examination matters. Because right now, she’s playing to her strengths,” Hagan said.

With Holmes on the stand, the courtroom has been jam-packed with media and spectators, many of whom started waiting in line at 4 a.m. to get a trial seat at the federal courthouse in San Jose.

“There’s something that happens. It’s exciting,” said Cissy Fitzsimmons, a spectator who has been following the trail in the media, but wanted to see the trial in person.

Holmes is expected be on the witness stand for several more days. Testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday.