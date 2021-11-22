SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even amid the surge of violence on Oakland streets, Saturday night seemed extreme and brought the city to the brink. A fatal officer-involved shooting, a 17-year-old gunned down, a gunfight at a pot dispensary and hundreds gathering at a wild sideshow.

By dawn, the Oakland police department found itself trying to catch its collective breath as calm fell over the troubled East Bay city.

Homicide detectives said a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in East Oakland on Saturday night. The teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 8:19 p.m. in the 3900 block of Carrington Street in the Fruitvale District.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Investigators said the teen was an Oakland resident and died of his injuries at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

The fatal shooting came hours after the fatal officer-involved shooting of suspect in the Rockridge neighborhood.

Investigators said the initial call of a carjacking and robbery in an East Oakland neighborhood came in shortly before 3 p.m.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood.

“As officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect fired several shots at the officers,” said Oakland police PIO Officer Kim Armstead. “The suspect retreated to the carjacked vehicle and fled.”

“Officers pursued from a distance as the police helicopter followed overhead,” she continued. “The suspect drove into the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive where the suspect started using the carjacked vehicle to ram marked OPD patrol vehicles and uniformed OPD officers.”

“OPD officers discharged their duty firearms. The suspect was struck and transported to local hospital.”

The suspect later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, there was an exchange of gunfire later in the evening at an online marijuana dispensary business.

Matthew Davis, a security guard at the business, said he went to investigate suspicious noises in the building.

“Tonight they broke into one of the offices,” Davis said. “I heard movement in there, talking, so I came out and called our security. (Armed) Security came, police came right behind our security… On my way out, I heard gunfire. Back and forth. Several shots. So I came out to the gate and saw a guy on the ground. The police told me to stay back.”

Oakland investigators have not released any information on the shooting. Video shot at the scene shows a shooting victim being loaded into an ambulance and at least two others being arrested.

The violent night was capped off by a massive sideshow where gunfire erupted.

Hundreds of spectators gathered around 90th and MacArthur to watch vehicles spin donuts in the intersection. At one point during the sideshow, spectators armed with weapons fired their guns into the air – over a hundred shots were heard.

No other details were immediately available.