MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – All lanes were blocked on the Carquinez Bridge due to a car fire Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The first sig-alert was issued around 9 p.m. The fully engulfed vehicle fire was burning on Interstate 80 just east of Pomona Street. Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternative routes.
At 9:53 p.m., two lanes were reopened. There was no estimated time for reopening all lanes.
At about 10:30 p.m. a sig0alert was issued indicating 3 lanes were reopened, and only one lane was blocked.